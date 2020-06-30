Mutual Benefit Group Boosts Operational Efficiency and Enhances Customer Service by Moving Claims to SaaS

Insurer goes live with Duck Creek Claims, implemented via Duck Creek OnDemand, to improve efficiency in claims processing, system performance, and customer experiences

/EIN News/ -- Boston, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies announced today that Mutual Benefit Group (MBG), a property and casualty insurer in Pennsylvania and Maryland and longtime customer of Duck Creek, has migrated its on-premises instance of Duck Creek Claims to Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. As part of a broader cloud strategy for its business, the carrier’s decision to migrate to Duck Creek OnDemand was driven by a desire for a better operating model that will allow them to shift more resources to direct support of their agents and insureds. A regional carrier in a market saturated by the largest players in the industry, MBG saw this move to SaaS as an opportunity to use technology to help level the playing field.

“Moving to a cloud-native, continuously updated, highly secure system is the first step in our journey to an operating platform that will ensure we remain meaningful and competitive in our marketplace,” said Adam Solomon, CIO of Mutual Benefit Group. “Our team is adopting a test and learn approach, and we intend to regularly update the system and take advantage of new features as they become available. We’re already seeing faster performance improvements and look forward to continued progress toward our goals. This is the first step in our plan for successful migration to an integrated, full-suite Duck Creek Platform that will provide us long-term viability in an ever-changing world.”

Duck Creek Claims helps insurers manage the entire claims lifecycle – from first notice of loss to investigation to settlement – by providing the workflows, reports, integrations, and user experiences that increase the efficiency of claims operations, improve customer satisfaction, and reduce loss costs. OnDemand is Duck Creek’s end-to-end SaaS solution, providing all the services, support, and computing resources needed to help carriers move faster and more efficiently than ever before.

“We are honored to continue to partner with Mutual Benefit Group on their digital transformation initiatives, and especially to see them fully embracing the many benefits of Duck Creek OnDemand as they partner with us to drive a new paradigm with our SaaS model for Duck Creek Claims,” said Bill Bond, Chief Technology Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. “Duck Creek OnDemand keeps MBG current on the latest technologies and offers a significant improvement in their overall security stance, leveraging Duck Creek’s SOC I/II compliance and the overall security practices inherent to OnDemand. We appreciate their continued confidence as they move further into the evolving world of digital insurance.”

About Mutual Benefit Group

MBG has been providing home, auto, and commercial insurance since 1908; the carrier works diligently each day to help build and protect its policyholders’ economic well-being and provide for their security. MBG is known for its strong relationships with policyholders and agents; for its responsive, friendly, knowledgeable staff; and for claims service that consistently garners a high level of satisfaction, notably 96% based on 2017F policyholder surveys. Learn more at www.mutualbenefitgroup.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

