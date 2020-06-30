Dye & Durham Announces Addition of Veteran Technology CEO to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dye & Durham announced today that Dave Macdonald has joined the Board of Directors.



The Board of Directors has unanimously agreed to appoint Dave Macdonald to the Board. Mr. Macdonald is currently a Venture Partner for Leaders Fund. He continues to serve as a board member for Softchoice where he was the President and CEO from 2001 to 2017. As the CEO of Softchoice, Dave built an amazing company and culture. He achieved rapid, profitable growth, and developed the next generation of talent. From 2001-17, he led Softchoice into new markets, introduced new product lines, and pursued strategic acquisitions to ensure consistent and profitable growth. In addition, he is a Director of Densify Corporation a leading cloud infrastructure software company.

Mr. Macdonald has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta. He has also completed the General Management Program for Technology Leaders at Stanford Business School.

“I am honoured to join the Board of Directors at Dye & Durham. The company has been a leader in the legal technology space for many years and has seen tremendous growth. I am very excited to support this accomplished management team to drive profitable growth as the company enters the next successful chapter of the Dye and Durham story.” – Dave Macdonald

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Mr. Macdonald to the board of Directors at Dye & Durham. With years of industry leading experience and knowledge, Dave will provide a fresh perspective and a wealth of insight to the organization.” – Matt Proud

About Dye & Durham: Dye & Durham is a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, and financial institutions. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflow, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. With a commitment to innovation, Dye & Durham has operations in Canada and the United Kingdom and serves a large customer base of over 25,000 legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations. Additional information about Dye & Durham can be found at www.dyedurham.com .

