Michael Fitzgerald Joins Cowen’s Prime Services Sales Team

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Michael Fitzgerald has joined Cowen Prime Services LLC as a Managing Director, reporting to Jack Seibald and Michael Rosen, Managing Directors and Co-Heads of Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading. Mr. Fitzgerald, a seasoned prime brokerage professional, will be based in New York and will focus on business development.

“We are proud to welcome Michael to our team at Cowen,” said Jack Seibald, Managing Director. “As we continue to expand our global Prime Brokerage platform, our highest priority is to seek out talented individuals with a shared vision of, and commitment to, client service that will complement our existing team. We look forward to working with Mike and leveraging his experience and the breadth of his relationships in this marketplace.”

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Fitzgerald said, “This is an opportune time to expand in the prime brokerage space, and I’m excited to join a firm with the resources and commitment to prime brokerage that Cowen has exhibited. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to build an even larger franchise with differentiated services that deliver outperformance.”

“Throughout his impressive career, Michael has demonstrated a proven ability to build extensive relationships with the investment management community,” said Michael Rosen, Managing Director. “We are delighted to have him on our team and believe he will play an important role in furthering Cowen’s reach in its Prime Brokerage business.”

Michael Fitzgerald comes to Cowen with 23 years of experience in securities brokerage following three years practicing as a litigation attorney. Most recently, he was Managing Director and Head of Equity Prime Services Origination at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Immediately preceding this, Mr. Fitzgerald was CEO of Digital Asset Custody Company, a fintech startup, and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer at Ararat Capital, an investment management firm. He started his career in the securities business in 1997 in equity sales at Deutsche Bank, then moved to Morgan Stanley, where he ultimately rose to Managing Director and Head of US Prime Brokerage Sales over a nearly thirteen-year tenure with the firm. He then moved to J.P. Morgan, where he served as Managing Director and Head of New York and Boston Prime Brokerage Sales. Mr. Fitzgerald holds a BA in English from Fairfield University and a JD from Fordham Law School.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com .

©2020 Cowen Prime Services LLC Member FINRA/SIPC. All Rights Reserved.