American Energy’s Subsidiary, Oilfield Basics, Llc, Signs Partnership With Leading Oil and Gas Data Analytics Company, WellDatabase

/EIN News/ -- ALLENTOWN, PA, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Energy Partners, Inc. (“American Energy”) (PINK: AEPT), a diversified energy company, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Oilfield Basics, LLC, (“OB”) an industry leader in educational marketing of oil and gas industry topics, has entered into a strategic partnership with WellDatabase (“WD”). WD is a leading provider of oil and gas data and analytics. This partnership provides Oilfield Basics with unparalleled data and analytical tools for its content creators and provides WellDatabase with a ready-made educational platform on which to highlight their analytics expertise. The combined talent and strategic positioning of the companies are unparalleled in the space.



Oilfield Basics was recently acquired by American Energy in February of 2020. The company specializes in producing and curating free weekly podcasts with industry leaders and high-quality educational content on cutting edge industry content available nowhere else. Derek Krieg, President of Oilfield Basics, commented on the partnership, “The combination of this level of oil and gas data and analysis with future educational content will bring the quality of our offerings into a new level of sophistication not yet experienced in the industry. This brings us closer to providing our targeted educational experience for our users wherever they are in the world at any time.”

John Ferrell, President of WellDatabase, adds, “We love the vision of Oilfield Basics and are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with them. Data has become a necessity in our industry. Understanding that data is a critical part of any oilfield education. We look forward to working with the team and providing the highest quality, tools and content.” The information accreted and analyzed by WellDatabase includes well locations, production, and completion details across every active play in North America.

For additional information, visit: Oilfield Basics, LLC & WellDatabase

American Energy Partners, Inc. (AEPT)

AEPT and its group of companies focus on providing solutions in markets where energy production and water meet technology. Collectively, the subsidiaries are engaged in the energy sector as well as the design, construction and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve the industrial, energy and government sectors.

For additional information, visit: American Energy Partners, Inc.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of AEPT, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding AEPT’s financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases “would be,” “will allow,” “intends to,” “may result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimate,” “project,” “indicate,” “could,” “potentially,” “should,” “believe,” “think”, “considers” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. AEPT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. AEPT does not undertake, and AEPT specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from AEPT’s expectations and estimates.

Company Contact:

contact@americanenergy-inc.com

Barwicki Investor Relations

516-662-9461

Andrew@Barwicki.com