Experienced Psychotherapist Releases Guidebook on Parenting in the Twenty-First Century

Author Emma Disney releases ‘Teen-A-Pause: Consciously Parenting Your Teen Whilst Reparenting Yourself’

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teenage mental health is at a crisis point, particularly now as teens struggle to cope with the new normal and parents struggle getting through to them. In Emma Disney’s new book, “Teen-A-Pause: Consciously Parenting Your Teen Whilst Reparenting Yourself,” readers will learn how to take “A PAUSE” to empower themselves as parents to learn the language their teenagers are speaking. Disney’s book will remind parents to become more aware of their children’s fast-paced, evolving world. Communication is constant, social media likes and influencers are accessible and impacting life and every day can be lived virtually through technology.



In this warm and wise book, Disney embellishes her experience as a psychotherapist and parent by providing learning lessons to help parents understand the teen they are raising. Parents will discover more about their teens, such as the parenting relationship challenges through the adolescent years, the teenage brain, teaching resilience and emotional stability to their teenagers, and the importance of surviving through their struggles and learning how to thrive by the obstacles they have faced.



The author also helps parents throughout her book by teaching them how to be the best parent they can be by empathizing with the teenage world they have never known. Disney also focuses on essential topics such as the impact the adolescent years have on parents, staying in-line as a parent in today’s world, taking “A PAUSE” to parent with more emotional intelligence and awareness and helpful resources parents can utilize. Additionally, parents will learn how to support emotional intelligence.



Disney shines a light on how parents may need to heal emotional and mental wounds that date back to their adolescence, and in “Teen-A-Pause,” the psychotherapist and author will illustrate how. She will also show teens the mental and emotional support they need to understand the importance of feelings, change, self, resilience, responsibility, consequences, choices, power of their mind and thoughts and the impact on the quality of relationships.



Life as a parent is a journey, and parents must take “A PAUSE” to discover how to become the most authentic, calm, and loving self in a way that will enrich their lives and their teenagers’ lives.



“Teen-A-Pause: Consciously Parenting Your Teen Whilst Reparenting Yourself”

By Emma Disney

ISBN: 9781982281557 (softcover); 9781982281571 (hardcover)

Available at the Balboa Press Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble



About the author

Emma Disney has been a psychotherapist for the past twenty years specializing in working with teenagers; and their mental health and emotional well-being. She is passionate and experienced with mental health, raising awareness, understanding and education, sharing this through social media, mylifeme1 and her blog, www.mylifeme1.home.blog.





