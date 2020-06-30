Auxly’s Subsidiary Dosecann Receives Research Licence to Conduct Product Palatability and Sensory Testing with Human Subjects

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V - XLY) ("Auxly" or the “Company”), a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, is thrilled to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dosecann LD Inc. (“Dosecann”) has received its Cannabis Research Licence from Health Canada pursuant to the Cannabis Act. This licence permits Dosecann to administer cannabis extracts, edible cannabis and cannabis topicals to human subjects for purposes of palatability and sensory testing at its state-of-the-art facility located in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

Dosecann has spent the last few years developing highly accurate, proprietary processes in order to create the Company’s first-class suite of cannabis products, however, due to regulatory restrictions, the product development team was unable to fully evaluate the impact of cannabis infusion on the taste of its edible products. With this licence, Dosecann can now conduct broader in-house testing, incorporating consumer input and feedback on attributes such as flavour, aroma, texture or mouthfeel, to better evaluate later-stage product formulations.

“Up until now, our team of product developers at Dosecann knew we had great tasting non-infused formulations, but we were unable to assess the impact of the addition of cannabis extracts. For food product developers, it is critical that we have the ability to quickly evaluate different product attributes; a tool that wasn’t available to us until now,” said Peter Crooks, Chief Product Innovation Officer, Dosecann. “We will very quickly begin to apply the ability, under this research licence, to conduct organoleptic assessments in order to evaluate the impact of different cannabis extracts on our edible formulations. Having this ability to conduct in-house testing will lead to better tasting products for our consumers, generate additional proprietary knowledge into our approach to flavour development, processing and manufacturing, and support the optimization of the cannabis extracts used in our different edible product segments.”

Hugo Alves, CEO of Auxly added: “This is a key license for Auxly’s product innovation strategy and our efforts to develop incredible cannabis products that deliver on a consumer promise of quality, safety and efficacy. The incorporation of consumer input and feedback during product development is critical to those efforts and has been demonstrated repeatedly to reduce costs and time to market and increase product acceptance by consumers. Peter and his team at Dosecann now have all of the tools they need to innovate and delight consumers with new and exciting cannabis products, all accurately dosed and manufactured to Dosecann’s exacting standards.”

Option Issuance

Auxly also announces that it has granted 640,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company (the "Options") to certain officers of the Company pursuant to the Company’s equity incentive plan (the "Plan"). The Options will vest in equal tranches over the following three years and are exercisable at a price of $0.30 per common share. The Options have a term of 5 years and are subject in all respects to the terms of the Plan and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Hugo Alves" CEO

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY)

Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

