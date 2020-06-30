POET and Sanan IC Sign LOI to Form $50 Million Joint Venture

Proposed JV Aims to Disrupt the Data Center Market with Superior Economics and Scale using the POET Optical Interposer™

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and telecommunication markets, today announced that the Company signed a Letter of Intent to establish a joint venture with Xiamen Sanan Integrated Circuit Co. Ltd. (”Sanan IC”) to manufacture cost-effective, high-performance optical engines based on POET’s proprietary CMOS compatible Optical Interposer platform technology.



The proposed joint venture (“JV”) will be formed with contributions of US$50 million based on a combined commitment of cash and intellectual property from Sanan IC and intellectual property and know-how from POET. Sanan IC is a world-class wafer foundry service company with an advanced compound semiconductor technology platform , serving the optical, RF microelectronics and power electronics markets. Sanan IC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanan Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Stock Exchange, SSE: 600703), the leading manufacturer of advanced ultra-high brightness LED epitaxial wafers and chips in the world. The JV is expected to design, develop, manufacture and sell 100G, 200G and 400G optical engines with customized lasers and photodiodes from Sanan IC combined with optical interposer platform technology from POET. Based on know-how from both companies, such optical engines are engineered for high yield and large-scale to meet the burgeoning market for high-speed data communications applications, including internet data centers and 5G carrier networks.

The proposed joint venture will offer a new generation of cost-effective, high-performance optical engines based on POET’s Optical Interposer to module manufacturers, systems suppliers, data center operators and network providers globally.

“Combining the advanced wafer foundry manufacturing platform capabilities of Sanan IC with the true wafer-scale and hybrid integration approach of the POET Optical Interposer platform, we will be able to offer transceiver manufacturers the ability to span several generations of devices and unlimited scale for high-volume applications at a highly economical price,” said Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of POET Technologies, Inc. “Sanan IC is the world’s preeminent manufacturer of compound semiconductors, and we are excited to partner with them in delivering our next generation solutions.”

“This joint venture has the potential to have a breakthrough on technological innovation as well as product competitiveness,” said Raymond Cai, Chief Executive Officer of Sanan IC. “We will employ Sanan IC’s flexibility and experience in customized lasers and photo diodes with our advanced foundry manufacturing platform capability and extensive capacity with POET’s Optical Interposer platform to enable our joint venture company to offer the market the highest performance optical engines at a competitive price. As a premiere foundry service provider for compound semiconductor wafers, we are pleased to partner with POET on a joint venture to deploy these technologies.”

The global market for optical transceivers is estimated to be US$5.7 billion in 2020 and projected to reach a value of US$9.2 billion by 2025, representing a CAGR of 10.0%, according to MarketsandMarkets Research Private Ltd.

The non-binding Letter of Intent outlines the basic terms and conditions related to the business model and contributions of each of the Parties, and is subject to execution of definitive agreements.

About Sanan IC

Xiamen Sanan Integrated Circuit Co., Ltd. (Sanan IC) is a leading compound semiconductor wafer foundry, serving the RF microelectronics, power electronics and optical markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Xiamen City in the Fujian Province of China, operating as a subsidiary of Sanan Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Stock Exchange: 600703). The company develops and provides GaAs, GaN, SiC, and InP foundry services with its state-of-the-art III-V compound semiconductor fabrication facilities. Certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard, ISO14001 environmental management standard, and IATF 16949:2016 Automotive Quality Management System (QMS) standard, Sanan IC empowers the global community of RF, millimeter wave, filter, power electronics, and optical communications markets with its advanced process technology platform. Sanan IC is Dedicated to Driving Compound Semiconductor Innovation. For more information, visit www.sanan-ic.com .

About POET Technologies Inc.

POET Technologies is a design and development company offering integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer™ a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. POET’s Optical Interposer eliminates costly components and labor-intensive assembly, alignment, burn-in and testing methods employed in conventional photonics. The cost-efficient integration scheme and scalability of the POET Optical Interposer brings value to any device or system that integrates electronics and photonics, including some of the highest growth areas of computing, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles and high-speed networking for cloud service providers and data centers. POET is headquartered in Toronto, with operations in Allentown, PA and Singapore. More information may be obtained at www.poet-technologies.com .

