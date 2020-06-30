Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NASDAQ: EHTH Investor Notice: Lawsuit against eHealth, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH).

Investors, who purchased shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) prior to April 2018 and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: EHTH shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On April 9, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against eHealth, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that it had highly aggressive accounting and modeling assumptions, that it suffered from skyrocketing rate of member churn, resulting from eHealth's pursuit of low quality, lossmaking growth, that it relied on direct response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee, and that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon. 

