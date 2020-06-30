Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lawsuit for Investors in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NASDAQ: RTIX shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On March 23, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company inappropriately recognized revenues with respect to certain contractual arrangements, including other equipment manufacturer customers, that the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were not effective, that as a result, the Company would be forced to delay the filing of its Form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and that as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Those who purchased RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon. 

