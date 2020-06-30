XPO Logistics Recognized by General Motors as Supplier of the Year for Managed Transportation

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, was honored by General Motors as a GM Supplier of the Year during a virtual ceremony for the company’s 28th Annual Supplier of the Year Awards on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.



This is the second consecutive year that XPO has been named to a select group of GM suppliers recognized for consistently exceeding expectations, creating outstanding value and introducing innovations. The winners were chosen by a global team of GM executives based on performance in the 2019 calendar year.

XPO manages the movement of truck and car parts from GM’s suppliers to its warehouses and on to dealerships throughout North America. Dedicated XPO managed transportation teams collaborate with GM on site and via XPO technology to optimize GM’s aftermarket channel.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re proud to manage General Motors’ critical aftermarket parts channel and help elevate service to dealers and consumers. As soon as we realize an efficiency for GM in cost reduction or performance, our managed transportation team is looking toward the next area of optimization.”

“Our suppliers play a key role in delivering the products, services and experiences our customers deserve, and XPO delivered,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “We also believe it’s important to thank our entire supply base for their efforts to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19. Not only have we been able to safely restart our manufacturing operations, our suppliers played a key role in assisting our initiatives to increase the supply of ventilators and personal protection equipment (PPE) for frontline health care workers to help save lives and keep communities safe.”

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities, sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at http://www.gm.com .

