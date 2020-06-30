This Summer’s Most Action Package Movies on Cine Mexicano

Cine Mexicano presents the season top package movies

/EIN News/ -- West Palm Beach, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cine Mexicano, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie network featuring contemporary and commercial-free programming including Mexican rancheras, comedies, drama and action, presents this summer a diverse and original cluster of action genre with several elements in common: Mexican actors, effects, plots, performances and visual style to represent different stories as the season top package movies.

La Boda: A friends’ wedding travel takes a sinister turn when a group of drug cartel criminals cross their path.

México Es Primero: Three debt-laden brothers leave their country and arrive in California, where one of them will be lost forever thanks to a dangerous lifestyle.

Escribo Mi Destino: A writer discovers how the characters of his novels begin to take the form of the living men and women, but he does not know the direction of the stories will take.

Cofradía: Two brothers have an emotional reunion recounting their past, but nobody prepared them for the difficult test of the truth they will face.

Tres Mujeres y Un Canijo: The bachelor parties’ days suddenly stop for a man when his three girlfriends demand marriage at the same time. Nobody knows who the winner will be.

Deseo Mortal: A fisherman’s girlfriend is kidnapping for one of his coworkers, who sexual assaults her. A furious humble man sets out a vengeance to destroy the perpetrator’s live.

Cine Mexicano is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available nationwide on most cable providers.

