AMRYT PHARMA PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of Agm

AMRYT PHARMA PLC

(“Amryt” or the “Company”)

POSTING OF ANNUAL REPORT AND NOTICE OF AGM

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, June 30, 2020, Amryt Pharma (AIM: AMYT, Euronext Growth: AYP), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases, announces that copies of the 2019 Annual Report have been sent to shareholders along with the Notice of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”). Copies are also available from the Company's website, www.amrytpharma.com .

AGM Arrangements - The Company’s AGM will be held at the Company’s headquarters at 90 Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, Ireland at 12.30 p.m. on Wednesday, 29 July 2020.

The Company continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in respect of COVID-19. The health and welfare of our Shareholders and colleagues is our priority in making arrangements for this year’s AGM. Given the UK and Irish Governments’ ongoing guidance on social distancing and prohibition on non-essential travel and public gatherings relating to the COVID-19 pandemic which will significantly impact the ability of Shareholders to attend the AGM, and in the interests of maintaining the health, safety and welfare of our Shareholders and colleagues, as well as the public in general, this year’s AGM must follow a different format and Shareholders will not, unfortunately, be able to attend the AGM in person.

The AGM will still take place at the time, date and venue stated above but will only be attended by the minimum number of persons legally required to attend in order for the meeting to be quorate. The Directors have decided to hold the AGM at the Company’s headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, to enable Ray Stafford (Non-executive Chairman), Joseph Wiley (Chief Executive Officer) and Rory Nealon (Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary) to be present and provide for a quorum. Any other Shareholder who attempts to attend in person will currently be refused entry. Therefore, the Board strongly encourages Shareholders to vote on all resolutions being proposed at the AGM by lodging a completed Form of Proxy or submitting an electronic filing via the share portal service or a proxy instruction via the CREST proxy voting service, and appointing the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy to cast their votes as directed. We will continue to monitor developments, including the latest UK and Irish Government’s measures relating to COVID-19, and in the event that our AGM arrangements have to change, the Company will issue an announcement via a regulatory information service and on our website at www.amrytpharma/investors/regulatorynews.

AGM – Listen-Live Facility - A listen-live facility will be provided to allow shareholders listen to the business of the meeting. If you wish to listen live to the AGM proceedings, you will be able to do so by dialling the following relevant number at the commencement time of the meeting:

UK: +44 (0) 2071 928338

Ireland: +353 1 506 0650

US: +1 646 741 3167

Passcode: 5289277

Shareholders availing of this facility should also ensure to submit their Form of Proxy by the relevant deadline in advance of the AGM, as it will not be possible to vote using the telephone facility.

The Company also encourages Shareholders to submit questions to, or raise matters of concern in relation to the formal business of the AGM with the Board by email to ir@amrytpharma.com , to arrive no later than 12.30 p.m. on 24 July 2020. Please include your full name and contact details. The Company will endeavour to answer any questions during the AGM.

Enquiries:

Amryt Pharma Plc +353 (1) 518 0200 Joe Wiley, CEO



Rory Nealon, CFO/COO



Shore Capital +44 (0) 20 7408 4090 NOMAD and Joint Broker Edward Mansfield, Daniel Bush, John More



Stifel +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 Joint Broker Jonathan Senior, Ben Maddison Davy +353 (1) 679 6363 ESM Adviser and Joint Broker John Frain, Daragh O’Reilly



Consilium Strategic Communications



+44 (0) 20 3709 5700 Amber Fennell, Matthew Neal, Ashley Tapp



LifeSci Advisors, LLC



+1 (212) 915 2564 Tim McCarthy

The person making this notification on behalf of Amryt is Rory Nealon, CFO/COO and Company Secretary.

