Outsourced Events launches DigitalAssist to support businesses in the “new normal” world of virtual events

DigitalAssist provides a cost-effective solution allowing companies to upscale their online events instantly, with support from an highly experienced teamLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsourced Events, a leading UK event agency, announces the launch of their new service DigitalAssist - the support team for virtual events and webinars. The service has been created in response to numerous client requests and enquiries.
Alexandra Sibley, Commercial Director at Outsourced Events said, “In these unprecedented times, when all in-person events have either been cancelled or postponed due to Covid-19, we are seeing increasing pressure being put onto marketing teams to deliver the same leads in a virtual environment. This, coupled with a freeze on recruitment, is proving extremely challenging for those needing to scale quickly at short notice. Spotting this trend and following demand from clients, we have launched DigitalAssist.”
The London based events agency is an expert in the delivery of end-to-end event management services, both face-to-face and virtually, for the technology, associations, and professional services sectors. Specifically, this new tiered subscription service supports companies that are facing a shortage of resources or lack experience in running virtual events and webinars. DigitalAssist provides a cost-effective solution allowing companies to upscale instantly. It includes:
• Platform configuration
• Registration management
• Speaker liaison
• Branding
• Presentation upload and collateral management
• Session moderation
• Surveys, Q&A, polling management
Feedback on DigitalAssistfrom clients has been very positive, with one Outsourced Events client saying:
“I have been working with the Outsourced Events team to support the delivery of our webinar series – I am absolutely delighted with the results. Highly professional, extremely engaging and just great to work with”
DIGITAL MARKETING SPECIALIST, $2BILLION TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Further information and pricing on DigitalAssist is available from Outsourced Events via info@outsourcedevents.com
