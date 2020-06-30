MS Society of Canada Counts on Canadians for Nationwide Support in Fight to End MS

Communities across Canada continue to build awareness and raise critical funds for those affected by MS

For the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society of Canada , this unity highlights the work of those who have come together to support Canadians living with MS. Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world. Over the past few months, the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis has impacted all Canadians. For Canadians living with MS, it presents additional concerns on top of an already unpredictable disease. Canadians affected by MS face challenges including financial difficulties and barriers in accessing appropriate care supports. COVID-19 only intensifies these circumstances and adds stress to both physical and mental health for a vulnerable population.

Working towards a world free of MS is a collective effort. This Canada Day, the MS Society would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all Canadians that have continued to devote their time and efforts to assist people living with MS in their own communities and across Canada.

“The need for Canadians to stand up to help ensure the MS Society of Canada can continue to support Canadians affected by MS is mission critical,” says Pamela Valentine, president and CEO, MS Society of Canada. “On behalf of Canadians living with and affected by MS whose needs are more important than ever, we ask you to take action now – start your own #WeChallengeMS event, register for Virtual MS Bike, make a direct donation online , help bring awareness to the cause. Canadians affected by MS are counting on us – we’re in this together.”



Through online events and initiatives like #WeChallengeMS , Virtual MS Walk and the upcoming Virtual MS Bike , the MS Society has been able to continue providing essential support, advocacy and resources for Canadians living with MS and their families.

Typically, the MS Society of Canada and the MS community come together each summer to hold a series of MS fundraising events across the country, in an effort to help bring Canada closer to a world free of MS. In the face of a global pandemic, gathering in-person to show support for those affected by MS will not be possible — but there are still ways to take part.

Join thousands of Canadians that have connected online through the #WeChallengeMS campaign and consider taking part in the Virtual MS Bike on July 25 and 26 (English Canada) and August 29 (French Canada) to raise vital funds for Canadians affected by MS. Be a part of a community that makes a difference.

For more information and to register for the upcoming Virtual MS Bike, visit msbike.ca

For more information on MS and COVID-19, visit https://mssociety.ca/resources/what-you-need-to-know-about-coronavirus .



About multiple sclerosis and the MS Society of Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world. On average, 11 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). It is considered an episodic disease meaning that the severity and duration of illness and disability can vary and are often followed by periods of wellness. Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49 and the unpredictable effects of the disease will last for the rest of their lives. The MS Society provides information, support and advocacy to people affected by MS, and funds research to find the cause and cure for the disease, bringing us closer to a world free of MS. Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 for more information, to get involved, or to support Canadians affected by MS by making a donation.

