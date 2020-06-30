St Albans Barracks // Domestic Assault-Unlawful Restraint

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE# 20A202779

TROOPER: Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 06/29/20 – 1700 hrs

LOCATION: Horseshoe Cir, Enosburg Falls, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint

ACCUSED: Randall Ovitt

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 29th, 2020 at approximately 1705 hours the Vermont State Police were notified of a family disturbance on Horseshoe Circle in Enosburg Falls, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that Randall Ovitt (age 52 of Enosburg Falls) was the aggressor in a Domestic Assault involving Unlawful Restraint. Ovitt was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St Albans Barracks for processing. Ovitt was subsequently released on a flash citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 06/30/20 at 1300hrs to answer the charge of Domestic Assault and Unlawful Restraint.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/30/20

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Cell: 802-585-5649