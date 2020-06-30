St Albans Barracks // Domestic Assault-Unlawful Restraint
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE# 20A202779
TROOPER: Christopher Finley
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 06/29/20 – 1700 hrs
LOCATION: Horseshoe Cir, Enosburg Falls, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint
ACCUSED: Randall Ovitt
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 29th, 2020 at approximately 1705 hours the Vermont State Police were notified of a family disturbance on Horseshoe Circle in Enosburg Falls, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that Randall Ovitt (age 52 of Enosburg Falls) was the aggressor in a Domestic Assault involving Unlawful Restraint. Ovitt was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St Albans Barracks for processing. Ovitt was subsequently released on a flash citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 06/30/20 at 1300hrs to answer the charge of Domestic Assault and Unlawful Restraint.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 06/30/20
COURT: Franklin County District Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
Cell: 802-585-5649