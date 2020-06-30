Williston Barracks / DUI #1, Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A102755

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 6/29/2020 at approximately 6:45 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 7 at Church Hill Rd., Charlotte

VIOLATION: DUI #1 / Negligent Operation / Disorderly Conduct / Criminal Threatening / Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Todd Hotaling

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 29, 2020 at approximately 6:45 PM Troopers out of the Williston Barracks were dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Rt. 7 at Church Hill Rd. in Charlotte.

Upon arrival, Troopers spoke with the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle and identified him as 48-year-old Todd Hotaling of Bristol, VT. Hotaling showed several signs of impairment. He was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for medical evaluation.

While at the hospital, Hotaling acted in a loud, threatening, and tumultuous manner, loudly using profanities and causing a disturbance in the emergency department. Hotaling also threatened violence against a medical worker. He later assaulted the same medical worker.

After being medically cleared, Hotaling was taken into custody and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. He was ultimately released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court to answer to the charges of DUI #1, Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, and Simple Assault.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 8/25/20 at 8:15 AM

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

Fax: 802-878-2742