Cuisine Noir, the Country’s First Black Food and Wine Magazine, Strengthens Focus on Stories From the African Diaspora
The publication continues to curate content that inspires, uplifts and preserves the history and culture of Black chefs, winemakers and more.OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release
The country’s first Black food, wine and travel magazine, Cuisine Noir, is strengthening its focus to curate stories that tell compelling narratives about chefs, winemakers, hospitality and travel professionals and many more through its digital, print and social media pages. Now in its 11th year, the magazine connects readers to influencers and trendsetters of the African diaspora.
“From the beginning, we wanted Cuisine Noir to be a powerful voice in the world of publishing and food media that would tell our stories authentically from each person’s lived experience working in his or her respective industry,” said publisher V. Sheree Williams. Over the years, the magazine has featured prominent chefs as well as hometown heroes and celebrity foodies, comprehensive stories about Black winemakers and wine professionals from California to Switzerland and tempted readers to grab their passport with travel destinations that highlight the growth of the Black travel movement.
“With the unfortunate and devasting incidences that have led to the cultural awakening we are now seeing among food, drink and media brands, I feel it is important to remember and support magazines such as Cuisine Noir and blogs, websites and other storytellers who have always felt our stories are important and therefore created our own vehicles to ensure they are told and preserved,” said Williams.
Cuisine Noir was first introduced in 1998 by chef Richard Pannell as an insert in a Los Angeles newspaper. In 2007, he teamed up with Williams who suggested re-introducing the concept digitally since that was the growing trend that proved to be successful. During that time, Cuisine Noir covered the rise of “Top Chef’s” Tre Wilcox, “Hell’s Kitchen” winner Rock Harper and The Food Network’s newest star Aaron McCargo, Jr. In 2009, Williams took over ownership and rebranded the magazine into a lifestyle publication to include wine and other beverage features as well as travel. In 2010, the magazine introduced the first global directory of Black winemakers that has since grown with others adapting their own lists to promote these talented brands far and wide.
From 2011 – 2016, Cuisine Noir’s stories were also enjoyed in its print offerings that were available at various partner locations around the country as well as at events. “We love to receive emails from readers asking if the magazine is still available in print, which is still appealing to some. We are working on re-introducing our previous issues on the platform ISSUU later this year and also working on a couple of new print projects as well,” said Williams.
For now, readers are treated to weekly content online that extends from profiles, special industry features such as restaurants’ response to COVID-19, business launches and travel features to cooking tips and techniques. Each month, food and wine lovers can discover new products to try and also enter Cuisine Noir’s monthly cookbook giveaway as part of its Book Grub reviews featuring Black authors.
“We are truly proud of the stories we have told over the years and invite everyone to spend time on Cuisine Noir as they will truly enjoy reading about the accomplishments, contributions and resilience of so many amazing people who continue to shape and surpass any perceived limitations in industries they know and love.”
Visit www.cuisinenoirmag.com to start exploring stories. Publisher V. Sheree Williams is available for interviews upon request.
###
About Cuisine Noir Magazine
Cuisine Noir is the country’s first Black food, wine and travel magazine initially founded in 1998 by chef Richard Pannell to showcase the talents and voices of Black chefs. V. Sheree Creative Enterprises, LLC acquired and rebranded the magazine in 2009 which continues to be a pioneer, authentically telling and preserving food, wine and travel stories from the African diaspora. Since 2016, its 2014 print cover featuring Chef Joe Randall has been included in the story about African-Americans’ contributions to American cuisine in the Smithsonian’s Cultural Expressions video at the National Museum of History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
V. Sheree Williams
V Sheree Creative Enterprises, LLC
+1 510-925-0028
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn