HOWARD COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT SUBJECT TO FORMAL AND CIVIL RIGHTS INVESTIGATIONS
Wednesday – July 1, 2020 – 12NoonELLICOTT CITY, MARYLAND, US, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS CONFERENCE: Announcement and Details of Civil/Human Rights Investigation into the Howard County Maryland Police Department’s Use of Force and Systemic Racism
WHEN: Wednesday – July 1, 2020 – 12Noon
WHERE: Howard County Police Headquarters
3410 Court House Drive – Ellicott City, Maryland
CONTACT: 301.513.5445 www.blackrightsmatter.org
Attorneys will be joined by community activists to announce a formal investigation into the Howard County Police Department’s use of force against African Americans. Recent incidents of white Supremacist activity, overt racism, long-standing complaints of racial profiling, and unfair policing against African Americans and other allegations of Civil Rights violations have prompted the Black Lawyers for Justice investigation.
“Through litigation review and Freedom of Information Act and other legal measures, Black Lawyers for Justice will be reviewing citizen complaints, community complaints, personnel records, lawsuits, disciplinary records, and other evidence to determine if the discrimination that has been alleged is in fact correct. We expect the Chief of Police Lisa Myers and the County Executive Calvin B. Ball, and County Council to fully comply with our vigorous investigation.”
– Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq. National President, Black Lawyers for Justice
SEE: Howard police investigating racist white supremacist signs seen in Ellicott City
The investigation will be completed inside 120 days. Periodic updates and the status of our findings or obstacles in seeking information will occur. Full details to be announced Wednesday, 07.01.2020 at 12 noon. Any African American or minority Howard County resident who has been a victim of excessive force or false arrest by Howard County Maryland Police are urged to call 301.513.5445 or the Black Lawyers for Justice website www.blackrightsmatter.org
THE RESULTS OF THE BLFJ INVESTIGATION WILL DETERMINE WHETHER A RECOMMENDATION FOR DEFUNDING THE HOWARD COUNTY MARYLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL OCCUR. -END-
MALIK Z SHABAZZ,
Black Lawyers for Justice
+1 301-513-5445
