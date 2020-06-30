FAIRFAX COUNTY MARYLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT SUBJECT TO FORMAL AND CIVIL RIGHTS INVESTIGATIONS

06.30.2020 12Noon Fairfax County Police Department

www.blfjustice.org

Tuesday - June 30, 2020 -12Noon

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS CONFERENCE: Announcement and Details of Civil/Human Rights Investigation into the Fairfax County Police Department’s Use of Force and Systemic Racism

WHEN: Tuesday – June 30, 2020 – 12Noon

WHERE: Fairfax County Police Headquarters - 4100 Chain Bridge Road - Fairfax, VA

CONTACT: 301.513.5445 www.blackrightsmatter.org

Attorneys will be joined by community activists to announce a formal investigation into the Fairfax County Police Department’s use of force against African Americans.

“The recent tasering incident of June 5, 2020, by Fairfax County Officer Tyler Timberlake is truly the tip of the iceberg, from the complaints we are receiving. Through litigation review and Freedom of Information Act and other legal measures, Black Lawyers for Justice will be reviewing citizen complaints, community complaints, personnel records, lawsuits, and discrimination that has been alleged is in fact correct. We expect the Chief of Police Ed Roessler, Jr. and the County Executive and the County Council to fully comply with our vigorous investigation.” – Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq. National President, Black Lawyers for Justice

SEE: Fairfax County Officer Charged After Using Taser on Civilian
https://patch.com/virginia/greateralexandria/fairfax-county-officer-charged-after-using-taser-civilian

The investigation will be completed inside 120 days. Periodic updates and the status of our findings or obstacles in seeking information will occur. Full details to be announced Tuesday, 06.30.2020 at 12 noon. Any African American or minority Fairfax County resident who has been a victim of excessive force or false arrest by Fairfax County Police are urged to call 301.513.5445 or Black Lawyers for Justice website www.blackrightsmatter.org

THE RESULTS OF THE BLFJ INVESTIGATION WILL DETERMINE WHETHER A RECOMMENDATION FOR DEFUNDING THE FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL OCCUR.-END-

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/520432525/black-lawyers-for-justice-announce-formal-civil-human-rights-investigations

#BlackLawyersForJustice #BlackRightsMatter #FairfaxCountyPolice

Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq
Black Lawyers for Justice
+1 301-513-5445
email us here

You just read:

FAIRFAX COUNTY MARYLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT SUBJECT TO FORMAL AND CIVIL RIGHTS INVESTIGATIONS

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq
Black Lawyers for Justice
+1 301-513-5445
Company Details
Black Lawyers for Justice
6305 Ivy Lane - Suite 608
Silver Spring, Maryland, 20770
United States
+1 888-286-9561
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

EXPERT LEGAL ADVISE We specialize in many areas of law, public relations and consulting. We convene professionally qualified teams to get the best results for you. Whatever your legal need, our attorneys and staff at Black Lawyers for Justice can get the job done. Areas of Practice Police Killings Federal Civil Rights Violations by Police Departments False Arrest Wrongful Death Victims Rights Personal Injury

http://www.blackrightsmatter.org/home.html

More From This Author
HOWARD COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT SUBJECT TO FORMAL AND CIVIL RIGHTS INVESTIGATIONS
FAIRFAX COUNTY MARYLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT SUBJECT TO FORMAL AND CIVIL RIGHTS INVESTIGATIONS
Black Lawyers for Justice Announce Formal Civil-Human Rights Investigations
View All Stories From This Author