FAIRFAX COUNTY MARYLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT SUBJECT TO FORMAL AND CIVIL RIGHTS INVESTIGATIONS
Tuesday - June 30, 2020 -12NoonFAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS CONFERENCE: Announcement and Details of Civil/Human Rights Investigation into the Fairfax County Police Department’s Use of Force and Systemic Racism
WHEN: Tuesday – June 30, 2020 – 12Noon
WHERE: Fairfax County Police Headquarters - 4100 Chain Bridge Road - Fairfax, VA
CONTACT: 301.513.5445 www.blackrightsmatter.org
Attorneys will be joined by community activists to announce a formal investigation into the Fairfax County Police Department’s use of force against African Americans.
“The recent tasering incident of June 5, 2020, by Fairfax County Officer Tyler Timberlake is truly the tip of the iceberg, from the complaints we are receiving. Through litigation review and Freedom of Information Act and other legal measures, Black Lawyers for Justice will be reviewing citizen complaints, community complaints, personnel records, lawsuits, and discrimination that has been alleged is in fact correct. We expect the Chief of Police Ed Roessler, Jr. and the County Executive and the County Council to fully comply with our vigorous investigation.” – Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq. National President, Black Lawyers for Justice
SEE: Fairfax County Officer Charged After Using Taser on Civilian
https://patch.com/virginia/greateralexandria/fairfax-county-officer-charged-after-using-taser-civilian
The investigation will be completed inside 120 days. Periodic updates and the status of our findings or obstacles in seeking information will occur. Full details to be announced Tuesday, 06.30.2020 at 12 noon. Any African American or minority Fairfax County resident who has been a victim of excessive force or false arrest by Fairfax County Police are urged to call 301.513.5445 or Black Lawyers for Justice website www.blackrightsmatter.org
THE RESULTS OF THE BLFJ INVESTIGATION WILL DETERMINE WHETHER A RECOMMENDATION FOR DEFUNDING THE FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL OCCUR.-END-
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/520432525/black-lawyers-for-justice-announce-formal-civil-human-rights-investigations
#BlackLawyersForJustice #BlackRightsMatter #FairfaxCountyPolice
Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq
Black Lawyers for Justice
+1 301-513-5445
email us here