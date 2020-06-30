Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,815 in the last 365 days.

The Opening of Hotel NEO Puri Indah Jakarta

Archipelago International, Southeast Asia’s largest privately-owned and independent hotel management group

Archipelago International

Hotel NEO Puri Indah Jakarta

Hotel NEO Puri Indah Jakarta

Archipelago International continues the expansion of its innovative and highly popular Hotel NEO brand with the opening of Hotel NEO Puri Indah in Jakarta.

Our latest addition is a great fit in the vibrant Puri Indah neighborhood with its many attractions and shopping options nearby. Stay tuned for more future NEOs opening near you.”
— John Flood

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archipelago International, Southeast Asia’s largest privately-owned and independent hotel management group, continues the supersonic expansion of its innovative and highly popular Hotel NEO brand with the opening of the new Hotel NEO Puri Indah in Jakarta. This marks the 25th Archipelago hotel in the capital alone.

The new NEO comes with 96 open-space, uncluttered guest rooms, each featuring LED TVs with international & local channels, workstations with universal outlets, a mini-fridge, tea-coffee makers and ensuite bathrooms. A casual restaurant and a swanky rooftop lounge with live music add to the exciting offerings, while business travelers will appreciate the two modern meeting rooms that can be combined into one.

‘NEO is probably one of the most misunderstood hotel brands in the market, which in itself is a key unique selling point. While this may sound contradictory, it’s pretty simple: The brand is purposely ‘mispositioned’ within the typical hotel classification, making it an attractive choice near both ends of the price spectrum. What’s more, it is a ‘modernistic’ hotel, a place with a modern and futuristic narrative. A visionary, imaginative brand, that creates curiosity and dreams. One NEO trademark is the convenient and popular location and with that in mind, our latest addition is a great fit in the vibrant Puri Indah neighborhood with its many attractions and shopping options nearby. Stay tuned for more future NEOs opening near you.’ says John Flood, President & CEO of Archipelago International.

###

About Archipelago International
Archipelago International operates Indonesia's largest portfolio of over 150 hotels with a further 50+ currently under development across Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and the Middle East. With 20,000 rooms in more than 60 destinations, the Group's high-end to budget brands include ASTON, The Alana, Collection by ASTON, Huxley, Kamuela, Harper, Quest, NEO, favehotels and Nomad.

Erika Anggreini
Archipelago International
+62 812-3790-3691
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

The Opening of Hotel NEO Puri Indah Jakarta

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.