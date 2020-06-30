Uniserve Announces Appointment of Chairman, Officer and Director

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company”) wishes to announce that Michael C. Scholz has stepped down as Chairman of the board, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, effective June 25, 2020. The Company thanks Mr. Scholz for his service.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Walter Schultz as the new Chairman of the board, effective immediately. Mr. Schultz has served as a Director of the Company since October 2016. Coinciding with Mr. Schultz’s new appointment, Kelly Walker, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Walker has been the President since September 2019 and Director since January 2019. The Company welcomes Walter and Kelly into their new roles.

The Company further wishes to announce the appointment of Owen Morley to the board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Morley has been the Chief Technology Officer of the Company since June 2019.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact. The unique selling proposition of the business is “SMART” People, Solutions, and Technology with over 13,000 customers spread across residential and enterprise centered around Vancouver, Calgary and Kitchener-Waterloo.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service based in Canada. When all else is equal, clients can trust Uniserve to have a great price, a great experience and to be a company that customers enjoy working with – we call it “ONE click, call, connect”.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Kelly Walker

President and CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com .

