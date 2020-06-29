When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: June 29, 2020 FDA Publish Date: June 29, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Bakery Product/Mix Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared walnuts Company Name: Whole Foods Market Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Red Velvet Cheesecake slices

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling Red Velvet Cheesecake Slices from 36 stores in California, Boise, Idaho, and Reno, Nevada, due to an undeclared tree nut (walnut) allergen. The recall was initiated when a store began individually packaging the product and discovered the manufacturer had mislabeled the product as Red Velvet Layered Cheesecake when it contained Carrot Cake Layered Cheesecake instead. People who have a food allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consumer these products.

The affected products were sold in the bakery department of select Whole Foods Market stores in California, Boise, Idaho, and Reno, Nevada. The product was sold by the slice in plastic clamshell containers with Whole Foods Market scale labels, a PLU code of 78620, and product sell-by dates through July 1, 2020. All affected product has been removed from store shelves. No allergic reactions have been reported to date.

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.