Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Emergency Housing Protections and Relief Act

"Today, the House passed legislation that will help protect Americans from foreclosures, evictions, and unsafe housing conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. With many newly out-of-work Americans facing rent and mortgage payments due on July 1, it is urgent that Congress address this issue. This bill, sponsored by Chairwoman Maxine Waters of the Financial Services Committee, was included in the Heroes Act that the House passed in May but that the Republican-led Senate refuses to consider. That major legislation would have extended the housing protections in Chairwoman Waters's bill in addition to providing billions of dollars in relief to state and local governments facing budget shortfalls as a result of the pandemic, helping them maintain and expand critical services to help residents get through this difficult time, particularly teachers, first responders, and others who serve as community heroes.

"I want to thank Chairwoman Waters for her leadership on this bill. The House will continue to act to protect Americans from the economic impacts of COVID-19. It is disgraceful that the Senate continues to sit on its hands, telling Americans to deal with this national and global crisis on their own. I urge Senator McConnell to end his obstruction and work with Democrats to pass essential legislation to help Americans confront this virus and its economic challenges."