Westminster Barracks// Drug Arrest (x2), False Information to Police and Arrest on Warrant// 6-29-20

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B102919

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Van Valkenburgh                         

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 6/29/2020, at about 12:29 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 southbound, near MM 22

VIOLATION: Felony Possession of Narcotics (x2), False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer and Arrest on Warrant.

 

ACCUSED #1: Joseph A. Peets                                               

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, Vermont

 

ACCUSED #2: Melissa A. George                                              

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, Vermont

 

VICTIM: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 6/29/2020, at about 12:29 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster were dispatched to a reported one-car motor vehicle crash where a vehicle had struck the guardrail on Interstate 91 Southbound, near MM 23.

 

Subsequent investigation determined that the operator of the vehicle, Melissa A. George, 32, of Johnson Vermont was in possession of narcotics (fentanyl). Also, her passenger, Joseph A. Peets, 35, of Johnson Vermont was also in possession of narcotics (fentanyl). Peets also had provided a false name to Law Enforcement, in an attempt to conceal his true identity. Peets also had an active warrant for his arrest, out of Washington County, Vermont.

 

Both Peets and George were arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster for processing, without incident. 

 

There are possible further charges, pending the outcome of an application for a search warrant.

 

Accused #1- Peets

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/25/2020, 08:00AM           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes on the warrant- Southern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: $5,000- Cash or Surety

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

Accused #2- George

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/25/2020, 08:00AM           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No, released on citation   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

