Westminster Barracks// Drug Arrest (x2), False Information to Police and Arrest on Warrant// 6-29-20
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B102919
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Van Valkenburgh
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 6/29/2020, at about 12:29 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 southbound, near MM 22
VIOLATION: Felony Possession of Narcotics (x2), False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer and Arrest on Warrant.
ACCUSED #1: Joseph A. Peets
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, Vermont
ACCUSED #2: Melissa A. George
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, Vermont
VICTIM: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/29/2020, at about 12:29 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster were dispatched to a reported one-car motor vehicle crash where a vehicle had struck the guardrail on Interstate 91 Southbound, near MM 23.
Subsequent investigation determined that the operator of the vehicle, Melissa A. George, 32, of Johnson Vermont was in possession of narcotics (fentanyl). Also, her passenger, Joseph A. Peets, 35, of Johnson Vermont was also in possession of narcotics (fentanyl). Peets also had provided a false name to Law Enforcement, in an attempt to conceal his true identity. Peets also had an active warrant for his arrest, out of Washington County, Vermont.
Both Peets and George were arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster for processing, without incident.
There are possible further charges, pending the outcome of an application for a search warrant.
Accused #1- Peets
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/25/2020, 08:00AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes on the warrant- Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000- Cash or Surety
MUG SHOT: Attached
Accused #2- George
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/25/2020, 08:00AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No, released on citation
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.