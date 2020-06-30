Apollos University Re-imagines Distance Learning Through XR
XR technologies are becoming recognized as a crucial tooling which could in the foreseeable future enable students from all over the world to gain skills they need in the modern workplace.”GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jae Maloney, heads the Distance Learning XR and AI project for Apollos University. He graduated with his Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) degree from Apollos in 2016 and his dissertation and following XR and AI research has brought him well deserved professional acclaim. Dr. Maloney was recently honored by being invited to be an Advisory Board member of the distinguished VRTogether organization in the European Union. We are proud of his continued accomplishments.
Recently, Dr. Maloney stated, “XR technologies are more and more becoming recognized as a crucial tooling which could in the foreseeable future enable students from all over the world to gain skills they need in the modern workplace.” Currently Jae is working with Apollos University experimenting and, where possible, optimizing XR and AI technologies to make way for a new way of learning (NWOL). According to figures released in May, online Education is expected to quadruple in size within the near future. The budget and investments regarding XR technologies from the enterprise is expected to generate $400 million by 2021.
During the present Covid 19 epidemic, all the traditional ways of teaching were abruptly stopped. Educational institutions scrambled to find alternative solutions and applications such as Zoom, Skype, Google Meet, etc. Many schools were able to serve this need, but only in limited capacities. These 2d options, as most of us have now realized, are limited and energy depleting. This is where XR technology can take over. XR technology has the potential to become an enabler when well effectively implemented in the distance learning environment.
The benefits of using XR and AI will lead to enhanced engagement, improved knowledge retention and experiential learning. Imagine being able to attend classes and converse with classmates and realizing solutions or approaching learning through group work and group learning aimed towards learning more efficiently in a custom-built, collaborative Apollos environment which is immersive and feels real. In your virtual classroom, you are able to touch, see and hear almost the same as being in a brick and mortar environment. The fact that you are able to naturally move your head around and interact with the environment is a game changer. You can communicate with others in a realistic sense. You can feel different objects such as buttons. Collaborating white boards in the classroom feel so real that within 10 minutes you are completely onboard, its simply incredible.
Apollos President, Dr. Scott Eidson explains “Apollos has always been at the forefront of innovative solutions which benefit its students and give them the edge in the learning environment. Apollos has a long tradition offering flexibility where and whenever possible to benefit students such as our Your Terms™ accelerated education. We think that incorporating XR and AI technologies and utilizing these technologies is the next logical step.” Dr. Eidson further explains, “We want to involve our students and offer them the opportunity to be part of a new technological revolution learning experience and be future ready, not just current ready.”
Simply said, simulation-based technology such as XR and AI has the potential to revolutionize how online distance training programs are implemented and as usual, Apollos is leading from the front.
