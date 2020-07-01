Field Roast™️ and ChefsFeed Support Independent Restaurants Affected By Pandemic and Present "Keep the Future Flavorful"

ChefsFeed x Field Roast

A lineup of interactive virtual classes showcases cook-at-home experiences with top chefs to help restaurants and staff affected by COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenleaf Foods, SPC (“Greenleaf Foods”), is pleased to announce that one of its leading brands, Field Roast Grain Meat Co™ (“Field Roast”), is teaming up with ChefsFeed to help independent restaurants and chefs in the wake of the hardship that hit their businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the Field Roast banner, Greenleaf Foods will be donating a total of $250,000 to the participating chefs who will lead free virtual cooking classes for at-home consumers as part of the “Keep the Future Flavorful” program.

As restaurants gradually try to rebound and rebuild, Field Roast and ChefsFeed are also committed to using their partnership and platforms to help amplify the mission of the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC), a recently formed grassroots group of independent restaurant chefs and owners across the country working together to secure vital protections for the nation’s 500,000 independent restaurants and the more than 11 million restaurant workers impacted by COVID-19. You can learn more about the IRC at www.saverestaurants.com.

“Restaurateurs and their teams play an essential role in the communities that they serve by bringing people together through food. At a time when many independent restaurants have been impacted by economic challenges, we’re proud to support chefs as they get back on their feet while also giving them a platform to extend their passion and creativity into the kitchens of tastemakers across North America,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods.

The donation through Field Roast, a brand known for its artisanal plant-based meats and cheeses, will be split evenly amongst participating chefs in Chicago, Seattle, New York City, Toronto and Los Angeles to support their restaurants, staff and local communities during this challenging time. Each chef has a different vision of how this will help sustain their business through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 economic recovery and help them navigate their way to reopening.

"Restaurants are a critical lifeline and we must find ways to support our staff, purveyors, and farmers,” said Chef Edouardo Jordan, who begins the multi-chef effort in Seattle. “We’re like the nerve center of a hospitality industry that has taken such a big hit since the pandemic outbreak. As a chef and business owner, I have a tremendous weight on my shoulders. There are so many changes to protocol and safety now that require increased, unexpected and new expenses. These funds are exactly what we need to help bridge that gap."

The cooking class series, which kicks off July 8, will span a range of cuisines and stream every two weeks, showcasing a different city and chef each round. The classes are built to help at-home cooks create bold taste experiences using Field Roast without leaving their kitchen. ChefsFeed created their virtual cooking class initiative distinctly to help the restaurant community.

“COVID-19 has devastated our friends working in the hospitality industry," said Rich Maggiotto, CEO, ChefsFeed. "Since launching this initiative at the end of March, we have already put hundreds of thousands of dollars directly in the pockets of chefs and bartenders. We are proud to partner with a compassionate brand like Field Roast to take this relief effort to the next level. We both recognize the need to act swiftly and provide meaningful funding for independent restaurants as they face the business challenges brought on by this pandemic outbreak.”

Ready for your next culinary adventure? RSVP on ChefsFeed Experiences here: https://experiences.chefsfeed.com/fieldroast. During free registration, registrants will also have the option of helping to #SaveRestaurants by signing a petition to make their voices heard or making a donation to support the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC). All advocacy and donations are aimed at helping to support local, independent restaurants affected by COVID-19 across the country. At the completion of the campaign, ChefsFeed will match all donations up to $25,000 directed at supporting the IRC’s efforts.

"As restaurants struggle, the entire supply chain of businesses that supply them are also affected leaving at least 5 million jobs at risk," said the Independent Restaurant Coalition. "Farmers, fishermen, bakers and other suppliers need confidence that independent restaurants can survive this crisis. We are grateful for the efforts of the talented team at Field Roast and ChefsFeed to shine light on this issue and ensure Congress passes the RESTAURANTS Act."

The free virtual cooking class lineup includes:

Seattle (July 8-10)

• Chef Edouardo Jordan, JuneBaby, Salare, Lucinda Grain Bar

• Chef Mutsuko Soma, Kamonegi

• Chef Eric Rivera, Addo

Chicago (Week of July 20th)

• Chef Lamar Moore, Swill Inn

• Chef Erick Williams, Virtue Restaurant

• Chef Zach Engel, Galit

The chefs for Toronto (Week of August 3rd), New York City (Week of August 17th), and Los Angeles (Week of August 31st) will be announced soon.

ABOUT GREENLEAF FOODS, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, (www.greenleaffoods.com) is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

ABOUT CHEFSFEED

ChefsFeed (www.chefsfeed.com) provides dining and drinking guides, inspiration, and unique experiences direct from experts. The platform also enables culinary professionals and the world’s best brands to discover innovative ways to work together—online and in real life. Download our apps or visit our website, follow us on social media, or watch us on our OTT channels to get inspired to plan your next culinary adventure.

Contacts:

Nicole Pierce

Edible

Nicole.Pierce@edible-inc.com