Joseph Harless Of Johnson City Explains How To Volunteer During A Pandemic
Volunteering is Easier Than Many Think, Even During a Pandemic, Explains Joseph HarlessJOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people enjoy volunteering because it helps the community that they live in. During the coronavirus pandemic, the number of people volunteering has decreased dramatically. Joseph Harless of Johnson City, a student-athlete and an aspiring youth pastor, explains that there are still many ways for people to give back to their community.
Joseph Harless identifies that there are plenty of individuals who are still out during the pandemic. They are simply using necessary precautions in order to avoid the spread of the virus. This includes wearing a non-medical mask and using plenty of sanitizer when handwashing stations aren’t nearby. This would allow people to be front and center during the pandemic, providing care to those who are sick or supporting those who are less fortunate throughout the community. Soup kitchens, clothing drives, and more are actively seeking volunteers.
Joseph Harless acknowledges that there are people who don’t want to expose themselves because of weakened immune systems and because they are caring for elderly parents. This is when he recommends that people explore ways to volunteer virtually. Many organizations are looking for people who will answer phones, update websites, and even call past sponsors in order to boost donations.
Although COVID-19 is still active throughout the United States, people can still stay connected to their communities. Joseph Harless of Johnson City recommends that people look at volunteering with organizations that are near and dear to them. He has been volunteering regularly with Grace Fellowship Church. He suggests that people look at their churches as a start. For those who are not connected with the church, he recommends that people look at whether they want to volunteer with children, adults, those in high poverty areas, or with another group entirely.
Joseph Harless has identified that once a person decides what group they want to help, it is easy to find various organizations that are looking for volunteers. Often, organizations won’t ask for volunteers. They are too busy. Instead, they obtain volunteers because of people who are interested in lending a hand. As such, it can be beneficial for people to approach an organization with an idea of how they can help.
The pandemic is when people need even more help. Many organizations have had their resources diminished because of the need. Joseph Harless of Johnson City is doing what he can to support his local organizations and suggesting others connect with the ones in their own communities.
Joseph Harless continues to help his community of Johnson City, Tennessee however he can. He has volunteered with at-risk youth and has served in the ministry of his church. Through his social media channels, he connects with a number of people who are eager to volunteer within their own communities. He urges everyone to find a way, even during the pandemic.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here