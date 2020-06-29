» News » 2020 » Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards $5...

Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 grant to Van Buren

City will evaluate collection system improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 29, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 Small Community Engineering Assistance Program grant to the city of Van Buren to evaluate the city’s wastewater collection system. The grant offers funding to qualifying small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area and reduce inflow and infiltration of stormwater into the sewer system. The engineering report should be complete in February 2021.

“Water and wastewater systems are essential to every community’s health and economic vitality, but many of these systems need updating,” said Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “We are here to help Missouri communities develop and maintain key infrastructure that protects public and environmental health while helping the local economy.”

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

###