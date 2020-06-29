Federal Reserve Board announces that it is seeking individuals to serve on its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee

The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced that it is seeking individuals to serve on its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee, or IPAC, which was established by the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act.

The Board seeks a diverse group with expertise in life, property and casualty, and reinsurance issues. The Board also seeks a mix of professional backgrounds, including in insurance accounting, actuarial science, academia, insurance regulation, and policyholder advocacy.

In 2019, the Board selected 21 individuals, who are serving staggered terms of up to three years. This year, the Board will select seven individuals to serve a three-year term for newly vacant seats. The Board may also select additional individuals to fulfill any two or three-year term that is unexpired and vacated by an existing IPAC member.

The Board plans to announce the appointment of members ahead of the final IPAC meeting in 2020, which is tentatively set for October 28. Additional information about the selection process, including instructions on how to apply for membership on the IPAC, can be found in the attached Federal Register notice.

