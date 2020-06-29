For Immediate Release:

Former Village of South Bloomfield Clerk Sentenced for Theft in Office and Tampering with Records

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office announced former Village of South Bloomfield Clerk Kelly Neal was sentenced to 16 months in prison after committing theft in office totaling $13,970 and tampering with records.

The Auditor of State’s office received a complaint from officials at the Village of South Bloomfield concerning discrepancies found after Kelly Neal, the Village Clerk, had been terminated for performance and attendance issues. Neal had been employed with the Village since 2002.

Upon review of Village accounts, officials noticed a number of resident’s tax accounts showing a delinquent status. Notices were sent to residents with a number of them contesting the status associated with their accounts by providing receipts showing proof of payment of their income taxes.

An investigation was opened with the findings indicating Ms. Neal was responsible for the theft of $13,970 in Village funds – from income tax and mayor’s court receipts. During the interview of Ms. Neal, she denied having any knowledge or explanation for the missing funds or timely cash deposits into her personal banking account.

A request was made to the Pickaway County Prosecutor’s office requesting one count of Theft In Office (F-3) and four counts of Tampering with Records (F-3). A Bill of Information was agreed upon by all involved parties that Ms. Neal would plead guilty to one count of Grand Theft F-4 and make full restitution of $13,970.

On June 24, 2020 Ms. Neal provided the court the full restitution amount which will be issued to the Village of S. Bloomfield and was sentenced to 16 months of incarceration.

