Office Of The Governor, UT Head Football Coach Tom Herman Release New COVID-19 PSA: "The Power of Teamwork"

June 29, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

The Office of the Governor and University of Texas Head Football Coach Tom Herman today released a new public service announcement (PSA) titled, "The Power of Teamwork." In the PSA, Herman urges Texans to work together as a team to stop COVID-19 by washing their hands regularly, social distancing, wearing a mask, and staying home when possible. 

The video is available for download at this link and can also be viewed on YouTube.

 

TRANSCRIPT

This is University of Texas Head Football Coach Tom Herman. As Texans, we understand the power of teamwork whether it's on or off the field. And right now, we need a team effort to stop COVID-19. We all have a responsibility to protect our health and the health of our loved ones. So make sure you do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wash your hands, practice social distancing, of course wear a mask, and if you can, stay home. Together, we will beat COVID-19. Hook 'em. 

