Triathlon Athlete James L. McEnerney of Kansas City Explains How Competing in Triathlons Can Help You Live Longer
Avid triathlon athlete James L. McEnerney of Kansas City explains how competing in triathlons can help you live a longer, healthier life.KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James L. McEnerney of Kansas City has competed in numerous triathlons as well as several notable marathons. As an avid athlete, he urges others to compete in triathlons and marathons as a gateway to a healthier lifestyle, and ultimately, a longer, more fulfilling life.
According to James L. McEnerney, roughly 4 million people compete in triathlons every year. He explained that these 4 million people all have something in common -- they want to enhance their athletic skills and enjoy the competitive nature of the events.
"There are countless benefits to competing in triathlons, and these benefits can be far greater than when competing in other sports and athletic events," James McEnerney of Kansas City said. "That's because triathlons include the sports of swimming, cycling and running."
James L. McEnerney stated that to compete in triathlons, you must train in all three types of exercise. James McEnerney of Kansas City further explained that triathlon training and competition promotes full-body workouts. The three events, running, swimming and cycling, work different areas of the body, which can promote strengthening more joints, muscles and bones than simply performing one type of exercise. Experts and triathlon enthusiasts explain that these frequent full-body workouts can promote a healthier heart, lungs, and body overall.
"For those looking to lose weight for a longer and healthier life, triathlon training is highly effective," James McEnerney of Kansas City said. "Triathlon training involves intense cardio workouts, which have been linked to losing weight and keeping that weight off."
James L. McEnerney of Kansas City explained that the benefits of triathlons reach beyond physical health. He stated that competing in triathlons can boost mental health by increasing dopamine, serotonin, norepinephrine and acetylcholine. All of the increases in those good-feeling hormones mean triathletes can experience superior moods and reduced stress, both of which result in a happier and healthier lifestyle.
"Many athletes don't even know that training for triathlons can reduce the risk of cancer as well," James McEnerney of Kansas City said. "Physical training can reduce your odds of developing some of the most deadly types of cancer, such as colon and breast cancer, prostate cancer, and more."
James L. McEnerney explained that the evidence for triathlon training and competition having a positive effect on overall lifespan is clear. He explained that regular exercise, especially strenuous exercise like triathlon training, can result in a lower risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, depression, obesity and more.
"As an avid triathlete, I hope to see more people competing than ever before in 2020, and beyond," James L. McEnerney said.
