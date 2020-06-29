NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI #1 / DLSC / LSA / VCOR X2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B501588

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Normile

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388 4919

DATE/TIME: June 29, 2020, at approximately, 1005 hours

STREET: 4300 VT Route 116 South

TOWN: Bristol

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Notch Road

WEATHER: Rainy/Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet blacktop surface

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Taylor Woodward

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT?: UNK

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

CRIMINAL CHARGES:

-Driving Under the Influence, 1st Offense

-Leaving the scene of an accident

-Violation of Conditions of Release (2 counts)

-Driving while license suspended

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On June 29th, 2020, at approximately 1005 Hours, Troopers with the State Police were

dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at 4300 VT Route 116 South in Bristol, VT. The vehicle was located off the highway, where it appeared to have extensive damage after striking a utility pole. The operator was found a short distance away walking away from the crash. The operator was identified as Taylor Woodward (27) of Brandon. While speaking with Woodward several signs of impairment were observed, Woodward was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Woodward was released on a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the aforementioned charges.

Anyone who may have witnessed this motor vehicle crash is encouraged to contact the State Police at 802-388-4919.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/2020 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.