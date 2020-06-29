NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI #1 / DLSC / LSA / VCOR X2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B501588
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Normile
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388 4919
DATE/TIME: June 29, 2020, at approximately, 1005 hours
STREET: 4300 VT Route 116 South
TOWN: Bristol
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Notch Road
WEATHER: Rainy/Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet blacktop surface
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Taylor Woodward
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT?: UNK
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
CRIMINAL CHARGES:
-Driving Under the Influence, 1st Offense
-Leaving the scene of an accident
-Violation of Conditions of Release (2 counts)
-Driving while license suspended
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 29th, 2020, at approximately 1005 Hours, Troopers with the State Police were
dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at 4300 VT Route 116 South in Bristol, VT. The vehicle was located off the highway, where it appeared to have extensive damage after striking a utility pole. The operator was found a short distance away walking away from the crash. The operator was identified as Taylor Woodward (27) of Brandon. While speaking with Woodward several signs of impairment were observed, Woodward was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Woodward was released on a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the aforementioned charges.
Anyone who may have witnessed this motor vehicle crash is encouraged to contact the State Police at 802-388-4919.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT:
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/2020 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.