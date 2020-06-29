Governor Gordon appoints Robert Sanford to be a Circuit Court Judge for the Second Judicial District

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Robert Sanford to be a Circuit Court Judge for the Second Judicial District serving Albany County, Wyoming. Sanford’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Robert Castor.

Sanford is an attorney in private practice at Sanford, Britzius & Schiel in Laramie and serves as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer for the United States Air Force reserves. He also serves as a Magistrate at every level of trial court in Wyoming. He previously served as Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney in Albany County and as an Assistant District Attorney in Laramie County. Sanford received his Bachelor’s degree from Sewanee – The University of the South and his Master’s Degree and Law degree from the University of Wyoming. Robert, his wife Angie, and his three children reside in Laramie.

“This was an incredibly difficult choice to make from a trio of outstanding candidates,” Governor Gordon said. “Robert’s military background and his breadth of experience as a prosecutor, defense attorney and a magistrate make him well-equipped to sit on the Circuit Court bench.”

“I am deeply honored for this opportunity to serve the people of Wyoming. This appointment is a life-long dream come true for me. I want to thank Governor Gordon and the Judicial Nominating Commission for this opportunity. I am so thankful for my family, friends, and the community of Laramie for their love and support. I will do my very best to serve with temperance and humility.”

Sanford’s appointment is effective July 3.

-END-