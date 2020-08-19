Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Person with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Louisiana To Please Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get to the Front of the Line for Better Compensation Results

"Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste knows what he is doing when it comes to mesothelioma compensation. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303.” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA , USA, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana or their wife, adult son-daughter to please call 800-714-0303 anytime for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues have been assisting people with mesothelioma in Louisiana for decades. At a minimum attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste will be able to explain the mesothelioma compensation process to a person with this rare cancer in Louisiana or their family members.

"Because of the Coronavirus and mesothelioma have such similar symptoms we fear that many people who actually had mesothelioma in Louisiana were diagnosed with COVID-19. We also know for certain that if a person with mesothelioma is diagnosed in a later stage it is vital legal experts who specialize in mesothelioma compensation talk to them and or their family members as soon as possible. Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is such an expert-and his initial consultation is free and no obligation.

"Frequently mesothelioma compensation claims can exceed a million dollars-provided the lawyers the person with mesothelioma know what they are doing. Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste knows what he is doing when it comes to mesothelioma compensation. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Louisiana including communities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe. www.karstvonoiste.com/

When it comes to treatment options for mesothelioma in Louisiana the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly encourages diagnosed victims to contact them at 800-714-0303 for direct access to following cancer treatment centers in Louisiana, and in Texas. Note: The MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas may be one of the most capable mesothelioma treatment centers in the world.

* Oshner Cancer Institute New Orleans:

* The MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Louisiana include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, marine mechanics, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.