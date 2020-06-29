Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation Recalls Chicken Breast Nugget Products due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, a Waco, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 59,800 pounds of fully cooked chicken breast nugget products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically flexible rubber material. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, and Texas.

