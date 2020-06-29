Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,722 in the last 365 days.

Cellectis S.A. Reports Results from Annual Shareholders’ General Meeting Held on June 29, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis S.A. held its Annual Shareholders’ General Meeting (Euronext Growth: ALCLS – Nasdaq: CLLS) on June 29, 2020 at its head office in Paris, France.

At the meeting, during which more than 63% of voting rights were exercised, Resolutions 1 through 22, and Resolutions 26 through 28 were adopted. Resolutions 23, 24, 25 and 29 were rejected. The detailed results of the vote and the resolutions are available on the company’s website: https://www.cellectis.com/en/investors/general-meetings/

About Cellectis
Cellectis is developing the first of its kind allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 20 years of expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing product candidates utilizing TALEN®, its gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system to harness the power of the immune system in order to target and eradicate cancer cells.

As part of its commitment to a cure, Cellectis remains dedicated to its goal of providing life-saving UCART product candidates to address unmet needs for multiple cancers including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM).

Cellectis headquarters are in Paris, France, with additional locations in New York, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). For more information, visit www.cellectis.com.

Follow Cellectis on social media: @cellectis, LinkedIn and YouTube.

TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by Cellectis.

For further information, please contact:

Media contacts:
Jennifer Moore, VP of Communications, 917-580-1088, media@cellectis.com
Caitlin Kasunich, KCSA Strategic Communications, 212-896-1241, ckasunich@kcsa.com

IR contact:
Simon Harnest, VP of Corporate Strategy and Finance, 646-385-9008, simon.harnest@cellectis.com

PDF available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c4f87efc-5559-4a6b-b74c-84ec80491614

Primary Logo

You just read:

Cellectis S.A. Reports Results from Annual Shareholders’ General Meeting Held on June 29, 2020

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.