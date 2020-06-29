WSFS Bank Promotes Ten Associates to Senior Vice President Positions

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), is pleased to announce the promotion of 10 Associates from business lines across the organization to Senior Vice President (SVP).



The following Associates have been promoted to Senior Vice President:

Beth Allen – SVP, Director of Performance Management

– SVP, Director of Performance Management Candice Caruso – SVP, Director of Government Guaranteed Lending

– SVP, Director of Government Guaranteed Lending Sheila Hacker – SVP, Director of Human Sigma & Learning

– SVP, Director of Human Sigma & Learning Jenifer Jurden – SVP, Director of Culture Strategy & Communication

– SVP, Director of Culture Strategy & Communication Eric Light – SVP, Relationship Manager

– SVP, Relationship Manager Susan List – SVP, Director of Retail Lending

– SVP, Director of Retail Lending Anita Marzulli-Bozzo – SVP, Director of Compensation & Retirement Services

– SVP, Director of Compensation & Retirement Services Dawn Mikulich – SVP, Director Product Management

– SVP, Director Product Management Malina Robbins – SVP, Relationship Manager

– SVP, Relationship Manager Robert Schopf – SVP, Commercial Workout Officer.

“Each of these individuals, in varied roles with distinct responsibilities, have made significant contributions to our Company and to our continuing success. Our growth the past several years has been remarkable and investing in our senior leaders builds our bench strength and underpins our succession planning initiative,” said Peggy Eddens, Executive Vice President, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer. “This group of newly appointed SVPs demonstrates the values of our Company and carries forth our mission, ‘We Stand For Service’. Our community is strengthened, our local roots are deepened, and our culture is reinforced by these senior leaders.”

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of March 31, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $21.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 116 offices, 91 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (54), Delaware (44), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com .

Media Contact: Rebecca Acevedo

(215) 253-5566

racevedo@wsfsbank.com