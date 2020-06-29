Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,648 in the last 365 days.

Auditor Galloway finds state revenues in compliance with Hancock Amendment

Annual review shows total state revenue approximately $4.5 billion under refund threshold

 Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released a report detailing the office's annual review of state compliance with the state constitutional limits on taxing and expenditures, commonly known as the Hancock Amendment. The 1980 amendment to the Missouri Constitution restricts the amount by which fees and taxes can be increased and also limits the amount of personal income used to fund state government.

The Hancock Amendment limits the amount of Missourians' income that may be used to fund state government to no greater than the portion used to do so in 1981, except as authorized by a vote of the people. For the 2019 fiscal year, total state revenue was approximately $4.5 billion under the refund threshold. As a result, the state was found to be in compliance. Missouri has not exceeded the limit since 1999.

The Hancock Amendment also limits the amount the General Assembly may raise taxes or fees through new legislation without a vote of the people. Taxes or fees were projected to decrease by $61.2 million.

A complete copy of the office's review of state compliance with the Hancock amendment can be found here.

You just read:

Auditor Galloway finds state revenues in compliance with Hancock Amendment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.