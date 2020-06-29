Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Highway 93 at Henderson floods and changes detour for Highway 111/Highway 22 Nicollet to Gaylord project - again (June 29, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. — (2 p.m.) Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Henderson just closed due to flooding from the Rush River and as a result motorists using the Highway 111/22 Nicollet to Gaylord east detour will be rerouted within 24 hours.

For the second time this construction season, official route for traffic using the east detour changes to  included Highway 169 at St. Peter, Sibley County Roads 8 and 17, and Highway 19 until further notice.  The west detour between Nicollet and north of Nicollet CR 1 remains Highway 14, Highway 15 and Highway 19.

Motorists can still access Henderson on Highway 19 from Highway 169.

MnDOT crews will monitor the flooding on Highway 93 and re-open the road as soon as it is safe to do so.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###

