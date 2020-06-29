Highway 53 lane and shoulder closures July 1, 2 in Duluth (June 29, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. —Motorists traveling on Highway 53 at the Twin Ports Interchange will encounter temporary right lane and shoulder closures this week in Duluth.

Wednesday, July 1 – The southbound right lane and shoulder and the southbound off ramp to 21st Avenue West will be closed. The ramp closure will be limited to three hours.

On Thursday, July 2 – The northbound right lane and shoulder will be closed.

These closures are needed while crews perform drilling and surveying in advance of the Twin Ports Interchange project. Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution near the work areas.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###