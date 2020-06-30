Jeff Rector, Award-Winning Filmmaker, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Comedic Short Film in Los Angeles - 2020”

Jeff Rector Best of LA Award

“We're honored to include award-winning filmmaker Jeff Rector into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Rector and his new film One Night in L.A., wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Comedic Short Film in Los Angeles - 2020”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 6,800 professional members living and working in Southern California and celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles”.

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include filmmaker Jeff Rector into our BoLAA family.”

Jeff is an award-winning filmmaker, working actor, stand-up comedian and best-selling author. Rector’s first short film Fatal Kiss, (a vampire-themed dark comedy) won a variety of film festival awards and is one of the few short films ever acquired by HBO for distribution in its forty-five year history.

“I am proud to be honored with this prestigious award for my latest film One Night in L.A. This film is among two other short comedies Rector has recently written, directed and produced including, A Beautiful Day in the Park and Friends in Safe Places, (a musical parody of the Garth Brooks song, Friends in Low Places)," states Rector.

Rector enjoys making people laugh through his films and comedy having grown up in a household filled with joy and laughter. As a stand-up comedian, Jeff has performed at the world famous Comedy Store, The Improv, The Laugh Factory and the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas to name a few.

Rector is also the President and Festival Director for the Burbank International Film Festival (BIFF), (www.BurbankFilmFest.org) September 9th-13th, 2020. With the recent stay-at-home home restrictions, BIFF has created a new submission category, Films Made From Home. “We want to encourage filmmakers from around the world to stay positive and continue to hone their filmmaking skills while creating cinematic art from home”, Rector said.

Rector is grateful for his success and for the acknowledgement of his work.

Rector’s favorite saying is, “You can do and be anything you want in this world, don’t let anyone tell you, you can’t!”

Jeff Rector is an award-winning writer, director, producer, working actor, stand-up comedian and best-selling author. Jeff’s first short film Fatal Kiss, (a vampire-themed dark comedy) won a variety of film festival awards and is one of the few short films ever acquired by HBO for distribution.

With the success of Fatal Kiss, Jeff created new characters and storyline and expanded it into a feature film. Revamped touts an all-star cast and was successfully distributed worldwide and is currently available on Amazon Prime.

Jeff’s other projects include a variety of films, television shows, pilots and a two season web series on YouTube. Projects in development include the ski and snowboarding comedy SnowBunnies, the Hollywood comedy Tired of Waiting and the sci-fi, underwater, action adventure, Deadly Descent. Jeff’s documentary film, Who Is Jeff Rector? recently won the 2020 Houston WorldFest Platinum Award for Best Short Documentary, Grand Prize Winner at the Golden State Film Festival, Best Short Documentary at The Brazil International Film Festival and Best Editing Award from the Action on Film Festival.

As a working actor, Jeff has appeared in over 100 television shows and motion pictures. Upcoming films include the World War II drama Doolittle’s Heroes, based on true events following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Jeff plays Rear Admiral Spruance as well as the father of the bride in the romantic comedy, A Walk Down Wedding Lane. Notable TV credits include American Horror Story, The Bold & The Beautiful, How I Met Your Mother, Star Trek: The Next Generation with recurring roles on the police procedural Vice Squad: LA, Reasonable Doubt, Promised Land and Black Scorpion.

Rector recently released a best-selling book on Amazon, "I Was A Playboy Rabbit and Other Adventures", which chronicles the five year period Jeff lived and worked in New York City to pursue his dreams eventually being hired by Playboy Enterprises as a Rabbit, the male version of the iconic Playboy Bunny. The NYC Playboy Empire Club was also the first Playboy Club to welcome women customers into the nightclub which catered to celebrities, titans of industry and New York’s elite. The Book also talks about Jeff’s experience working on the Oliver Stone film Wall Street and the Roger Donaldson film Cocktail.

Jeff is a member of the Television Academy and voting EMMY member and serves as the President and Festival Director for the Burbank International Film Festival. Jeff is also the official spokesman for the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films that produce the annual Saturn Awards.

Jeff has served his community on the Board of the Toluca Lake Neighborhood Council and was elected by the Burbank City Council for a four year term on the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission. Jeff also enjoys supporting a variety of charities and non-profit organizations.