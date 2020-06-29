FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 29, 2020

Audit Calls for Greater Oversight of Procurement at Lake Region State College

State Auditor Joshua Gallion today released an audit of Lake Region State College that found the College did not properly procure five transactions totaling $160,930 that happened in the July 2017-June 2019 timeframe.

"The State Procurement Guidelines are in place so that taxpayers can be assured their dollars are being spent economically,” Auditor Gallion said. “Not following those guidelines could mean that the College did not get the best purchase price available.”

This audit is a result of the State Auditor’s Office statutory responsibility to audit or review each state agency once every two years. The complete audit report can be found on our website, https://bit.ly/LRSCAudit19.

