Audit Calls for Greater Oversight of Procurement at Valley City State University

June 29, 2020

Contact information: Brianna Ludwig, North Dakota State Auditor’s Office, 701-328-2453, bsludwig@nd.gov

State Auditor Joshua Gallion today released an audit of Valley City State University that found the University did not provide documentation showing competitive bidding for two transactions that happened in the July 2017-June 2019 timeframe.

"Citizens should have confidence that purchases are made in a way that gets the best return on their investment,” said Auditor Gallion. “Moving forward, VCSU should take the necessary steps to comply with the rules.”

The audit report states this was also a recommendation from the previous audit done in 2017.

This audit is a result of the State Auditor’s Office statutory responsibility to audit or review each state agency once every two years. The complete audit report can be found on our website, https://bit.ly/VCSU19Audit.

