12:45 PM Update: Lane Closure on Route 35 in Penn Township, Snyder County

12:45 PM Update: Route 35 southbound lane in Penn Township, Snyder County is open.​

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that the southbound lane on Route 35 is closed in Penn Township, Snyder County, due to first responder activity. The location of the closure is approximately ½ mile southwest of the blinking light on South Market Street in Selinsgrove.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible. Single lane conditions with flagging should be expected.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

