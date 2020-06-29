Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
West Liberty Avenue Ramp Bridge Inspection this Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on West Liberty Avenue (Truck 19/Route 3069) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday and Wednesday, June 30-July 1 weather permitting.

Crews from GAI Consultants and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct routine inspection activities on the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s West Liberty Ramp Bridge between Brookside Avenue and Dawn Avenue. To allow the inspection to occur, lane closures on West Liberty Avenue will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day according to the following schedule: 

  • Tuesday, June 30 - Single lane closure outbound (southbound)

  • Wednesday, July 1 - Single lane closure inbound (northbound)

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

West Liberty Avenue Ramp Bridge Inspection this Week in Pittsburgh



