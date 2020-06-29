West Liberty Avenue Ramp Bridge Inspection this Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on West Liberty Avenue (Truck 19/Route 3069) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday and Wednesday, June 30-July 1 weather permitting.

Crews from GAI Consultants and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct routine inspection activities on the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s West Liberty Ramp Bridge between Brookside Avenue and Dawn Avenue. To allow the inspection to occur, lane closures on West Liberty Avenue will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day according to the following schedule:

Tuesday, June 30 - Single lane closure outbound (southbound)

Wednesday, July 1 - Single lane closure inbound (northbound)

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

