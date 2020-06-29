Educator Preparation | Nebraska Department of Education

Quick Link News

Content Test Scores Updated – 7-12-18

Preparing quality teachers and other professional educators for the State of Nebraska is a vital component of the Nebraska Department of Education’s mission. The Teacher Education Program Approval section is charged with the responsibility of reviewing and approving teacher and administrator education programs that lead to certification to teach, administer and provide special services in schools. There are 16 institutions in the state with approved educator preparation programs.

Primary responsibilities of the Educator Preparation Section: