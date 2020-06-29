MEP Bulletin June 26, 2020 | Nebraska Department of Education

Announcement: Office of Migrant Education

Resource: National Certificate of Eligibility (COE): Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Approval Extended Through June 30, 2023

The Office of Migrant Education (OME) is pleased to announce that the National COE Instructions and template have been approved by OMB for use through June 30, 2023. As you may recall, the Department requested an extension without change of the previous collection. The expiration date has been updated on the attached document and will be posted to the RESULTS website. Please use this version moving forward.

MIGRANT STUDENT INFORMATION EXCHANGE (MSIX)

MSIX Student Record and Advanced Search Reference Guide

MIGRANT EDUCATION PROGRAM CONSORTIA INFORMATION

P-EBT now available to Nebraska children and families

On Thursday, June 18, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services was approved to implement Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT), a temporary federal option that allows states to provide resources to families whose kids are on the free and reduced-price lunch program while schools are closed. P-EBT will provide eligible families with two additional disbursements of benefits to help purchase food for their children. This will result in tens of millions of dollars going directly to help Nebraska families meet basic needs during these challenging economic times.

News from IRRC – Identification and Recruitment Rapid Response Consortium:

CDC Agriculture Workers and Employers

Graduation Outcomes for Success for Out of School Youth Relationship Building

Engaging Migrant Preschoolers into STEM

Engaging Migrant Preschoolers into STEM STEM Hyper Doc

The Migrant Education Program Preschool Initiative has hosted a number of webinars over the past few months: Summer Services; Developmental Milestones; Family Literacy, and more. The recordings and presentation documents are available at http://www.preschoolinitiative.org/presentations. The most recent webinar they provided was Engaging Migrant Preschoolers in STEM. Materials from the webinar are included in this posting. If the recording for the Engaging Migrant Preschoolers is not already posted on the website it will be shortly.