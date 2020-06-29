Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,537 in the last 365 days.

Is The Song "Jesus Was A Person Of Color" The Answer To White Jesus?

Jesus

Jesus Was A Person Of Color

Jesus on his knees

Jesus Stopped And Frisked

A Man running with a rifle

Racist America

Sons Of New York Music Video - Jesus Was A Person Of Color Confronts The Image Of White Jesus Head-On

My job as a storyteller dealing with such topics, is to try and speak truth to power, to bear witness and amplify the voices of all those victims. I can only hope that I hit the mark.””
— Roger Campo
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sons Of New York music video titled Jesus Was A Person Of Color confronts the image of White Jesus head-on with a storyline that is ripped from the headlines of this moment. The song title would suggest that the song is religious but in truth it takes the religious right to task while at the same time elevating Jesus’s message of love, equality and justice. Pulling no punches, songwriter Roger Campo lays out an indictment of the hypocrisy and the damaging effects the Evangelical religious right has imposed on America.

Roger states “a lot of destructive public policy is driven by the American religious right in the name of God and Jesus and often times directed at people of color who look more like Jesus than the false image right wing Evangelicals worship. I just wanted to call it out.”

Roger is not new to socially conscious music and says this moment seemed timely and called out for the video. "Throughout history men and governments have twisted universal truths and religious scriptures to promote their own dark agendas. The Evangelical right wing in America needs to stop using Jesus and the bible as props to promote their racist agenda. Even right now with this galvanizing moment in our nation's history, some will still go so far as to literally hold up the bible, in an attempt to send a perverse covert signal, although it might be held upside down and backwards."

Roger points out "Hopefully this song and video can be one of the many countervailing messages that helps bring about change. In the memory of George Floyd and all the other African American victims of police brutality and murder. In the broad recognition that Black Lives Matter. As a Hispanic American, in the memory of all those children and adults who have died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In the name of all those families who were separated by that agency. In the memory of all the minorities who have been victims of police brutality and murder. This has to change now. My job as a storyteller dealing with such topics, is to try and speak truth to power, to bear witness and amplify the voices of all those victims. I can only hope that I hit the mark.”

In three weeks the video has over 425,000 YouTube views. Many YouTube viewer comments speak of healing and being comforted by the song and video. Well worth the time to watch and a message that can help bring in some light at this dark moment. Print and Broadcast media should consider including the song and video in it's coverage of this topical issue. Please reach out via email at SonsOfNewYork@gmail.com

Robert Calderon
Sons Of New York
310-111-1111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Jesus Was A Person Of Color

You just read:

Is The Song "Jesus Was A Person Of Color" The Answer To White Jesus?

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Music Industry, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.