Washington-Based Sunny Bay Launches Disposable Face Masks to Advance Public Health

Sunny Bay face masks, N95, disposable, and cloth face mask

FEDERAL WAY, WA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunny Bay, a trusted maker of effective pain relief products, today announced that the company is offering disposable face masks to advance public health. These masks comply with guidelines in many states now requiring face coverings for the nose and mouth. Because they're not intended for medical use, users can also feel good knowing they aren't depleting necessary supplies required for front-line medical personnel.

"We understand that many families and businesses are currently in need of high-quality disposable face masks to comply with state guidelines," explained Sam Wright, CEO of Sunny Bay. "We've chosen these disposable face masks for their comfort and quality, and we use the same products to protect our own staff at our facilities in Washington. Offering disposable face masks is our way to serve the public and to be socially responsible while helping to support families and businesses in need."

Each disposable face mask is hypoallergenic and offers a layer of meltblown fiber to filter out small particles. Additional features include elastic earloops, latex- and fiberglass-free materials, and an adjustable nose piece. Disposable face masks complement the company's full line of products. This includes heating pads, neck wraps, and fabric face masks that are made in the USA. To learn more, visit https://sunny-bay.com/collections/face-masks.

About Sunny Bay

Washington-based Sunny Bay is a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality, effective pain relief products. The company's best-selling neck wraps and heating pads are meticulously designed for optimal comfort. Each neck wrap, pad, and travel pillow is handcrafted with care in the United States. Using premium Washington lavender buds, the company's Lavender Collection elevates comfort with naturally soothing aromatic relief.

Sam Wright
Sunny Bay
253.678.1361
info@sunshine-pillows.com
www.sunny-bay.com

